Here's Google's Latest Weird Gimmick For Logging Into Your Google Accounts

Open Sesame: Google will let you log into your Google accounts — like Gmail and Calender — on any device if you just scan a barcode over at one of their websites.Here’s how it seems to work — you check out the site and then scan the code with your mobile device. That then sends a signal to Google, which lets you unlock your account on whichever device you are viewing the barcode.



It’s probably safer than typing in your password at a public computer, which could be running programs to log your keystrokes and could lead to someone stealing your account information.

