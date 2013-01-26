Who cares if the game is 10 days away? Go Daddy just released its first Super Bowl ad — that’s right, not a teaser, but the full first commercial — on YouTube, and it’s actually pretty funny.



Go Daddy is known for showing skin rather than a sense of humour in its commercials, so you can thank Deutsch NY for the laughs.

The company has one more highly anticipated spot, starring Bar Refaeli and Danica Patrick, that will air during the game. While Go Daddy still reserves the right to release it ahead of time, look out for a teaser next week.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

