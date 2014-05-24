Here's Footballer Elliot Yeo Losing His Two Front Teeth, Over And Over Again

West Coast’s Elliot Yeo after the bump. Picture: Getty Images

The West Coast Eagles lost a thrilling encounter with Collingwood in today’s AFL clash, but young Eagles defender Elliot Yeo will be feeling the loss more than any of his teammates.

Yeo, 20, copped a bruising bump from Magpie Jarrod Witts which snapped a couple of his teeth off. His two front teeth.

Here, watch. One tooth drops down in front of Yeo, the other flies up to the top of the screen:

He came back on and played a decent second half, but the Eagles lost the game 17.7 (109) to 15.11 (101).

He also came back with a pretty decent tweet, all things considering.

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth… — Elliot Yeo (@elliotyeo6) May 24, 2014

