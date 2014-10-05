Here Are Five Top Spots Rabbitohs Fans Can Watch The NRL Grand Final This Weekend

Looking for the best place to watch the Rabbitohs go head-to-head against the Bulldogs this Sunday? We’ve got you sorted!

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs this weekend, with the hopes of breaking a 43-year-long Grand Final drought.

The NRL Grand Final will kick off at 7:15pm on Sunday 5 October 2014.

Here’s some of the best places to watch the game in all it’s glory:

Woolpack Hotel – Surry Hills

Located just around the corner from Souths’ training oval and will be full of crazy supporters.

The final will be shown on three different TVs and a giant screen for those who can’t get enough.

Food and drink specials will be abundantly available throughout the day.

299 Chalmers Street

Redfern NSW

(02) 9698 2077

Victoria On The Park – Marrickville

This famous old boozer will host a game day party to end all game day party’s with a stadium style set up in front of the big screen.

The kitchen will be open all day and get out to the carpark between 1-6pm for free live music.

2 Addison Road

Marrickville 2034

(02) 9557 1448

Alexandria Hotel

The popular watering hole will have an awesome atmosphere, starting from 11am.

Two outdoor cinema screens and 15 plasma TVs will be pumping out the game at full volume.

The bar will also be serving food all day and there’s a huge outdoor area too.

Corner Henderson Road & Garden Street

Alexandria 2015

(02) 9698 1933

Captain Cook Hotel – Botany

Get in early for a big lunch at the bistro and a few schooners of Rocks Brewing Company beer.

They’ll have the game on flat screens and the patrons are some of the friendliest you’ll ever meet.

114 Botany Road

Botany NSW 2019

(02) 9316 9019

Live Site – Redfern Oval

The South Sydney Football Club, City of Sydney and Souths Cares will host a Grand Final live site for Rabbitohs members and supporters at Redfern Oval.

Tickets are only $10 and are on sale now! Be sure to get in early to secure a spot.

208 Canterbury Road

Canterbury NSW 2193

(02) 9787 9656

