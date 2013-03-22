Five Awesome 'Like A Boss' Chairs

Photo:

Men’s style blog D’Marge has put together a list of the top five ‘like a boss’ chairs on the market, which includes a fighter-plane ejection seat and one so classy it is part of the Museum of Modern art’s permanent collection.

For the head honcho who wants to play fighter pilot in their moments off from captaining industry, there’s the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter Ejection Seat, which D’Marge sums up wonderfully:

“If Don Draper and Maverick somehow created a child together, and that child was a piece of furniture, it would be this.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.