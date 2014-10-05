Here Are Five Great Venues Bulldogs Fans Can Watch The NRL Grand Final This Weekend

Looking for the best place to watch the Bulldogs take on the Rabbitohs this Sunday? We’ve got you covered!

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs will take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend, in an attempt to regain the premiership for the first time in ten years.

The NRL Grand Final will kick off at 7:15pm on Sunday 5 October 2014.

Here’s some of the best places to watch the game in all it’s glory:

Canterbury Leagues Club

This is home base for most die-hard fans, with thousands of supporters tipped to converge on the popular venue to watch the game.

As you can expect, the game will dominate every screen and be shown live throughout the club. Food and beverage packages are available, although you’ll have to be quick before they sell out.

26 Bridge Road

Belmore NSW 2192

(02) 9704 7777

Club Rivers – Riverwood

You will find it hard to miss any of the footy finals action here as it will be shown on the club’s extra-large 10 foot wall screens.

Footy food and beverage specials will also be available to patrons.

32 Littleton Street

Riverwood NSW 2210

(02) 9533 3144

Club Tavern – Liverpool

You can start early and catch all the action live, with a free breakfast with any purchase between 10am-12pm.

The venue will also be serving up a delicious spit roast in the afternoon from 3pm.

2/10 Scott Street

Liverpool NSW 2170

(02) 9602 3385

Canterbury Hotel

Get in early for an enormous day with the Grand Final being played live and loud.

The hotel is offering $15 burger and beer (local schooner or glass of house wine) combo’s and if you manage to pick the first try scorer, you could win a $50 bar tab!

208 Canterbury Road

Canterbury NSW 2193

(02) 9787 9656

The Crown Hotel – Revesby

This place is sure to go off, with a dedicated sports bar and a fully signed and framed Bulldogs jersey up for grabs for those present after the game.

4 The River Road

Revsbey NSW 2212

(02) 9773 6685

