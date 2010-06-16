Here's Facebook's REAL Privacy Problem

The hoopla around Facebook’s latest privacy “problem” has, of course, died down. But the reality is that it was never a big deal in the first place.



So what’s Facebook’s REAL privacy problem?

Delivering the opening monologue for the Webby awards, The Office‘s B.J. Novak exposed Facebook’s “most dangerous breach of privacy.” “The ‘what are you doing’ bar and the ‘search’ bar should not be so close together, and they should not look so similar.”

Right on! As he explains, this causes all kinds of accidental status updates, like… “B.J. Novak.”

BJ’s whole monologue is pretty funny, but this part starts around 7 minutes, 40 seconds in.



