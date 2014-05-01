Here's Facebook's New Motto: 'Move Fast, With Stable Infra'

At this year’s F8 developer’s conference, Mark Zuckerberg jokingly rolled out a new motto for Facebook: “Move Fast With Stable Infra.”

In the past, Facebook’s motto was “Move Fast, Break Things.” The idea was that it wanted to get new products out the door, and it shouldn’t be scared of having a few bugs.

The new motto is a pitch to developers. It means that the social network plans to spend more time making sure its future products and features are stable and bug-free.

If you’re a developer, this is important. You can’t build on a buggy platform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.