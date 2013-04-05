Here's Facebook's First Ad For Its New 'Home' Phone Experience

Facebook’s new ad for Home.

Facebook wasted no time in getting out its first marketing video for the new Android Facebook Home app. (Facebook’s lead ad agency has been Wieden + Kennedy.)



The ad shows off the big bright photos — from your Facebook friends — that will dominate your phone’s homescreen if you use it.

It also highlights the in-app chat service, “Chatheads,” that allows you to use other parts of the phone while you chat.

Other than that, it gives little away, leaning more heavily in images of friends enjoying each other’s company:

