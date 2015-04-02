Here's exactly why a high-class escort in thongs was refused entrance to the Qantas Lounge

No chance. Picture ABC

Qantas Club users across Australia are today realising that when Qantas says no thongs, it means no thongs.

Most notably, “Melbourne’s finest private escort” Estelle Lucas, who detailed her running battle on Twitter as she tried to enter the club before boarding a four-hour flight to a science fiction convention in WA.

Twitter was gripped by the drama as it unfolded:

I RETRACT THAT, there isnt any good shoe stores at the terminal. At least open a new store if you're doing a no-thongs policy in AU @Qantas — Estelle Lucas (@Estelle_Lucas) March 31, 2015

However, Qantas was there:

@Estelle_Lucas These guidelines are not new & have always been part of our lounge terms & conditions. Hope the team onboard looked after you — Qantas (@Qantas) April 1, 2015

And again for when Estelle forgot her new shoes:

@Estelle_Lucas Hi Estelle, sorry to hear this, our Lost Property Department are available here to follow up: http://t.co/xmwH1sHceR Maritha — Qantas (@Qantas) April 1, 2015

But apparently it wasn’t only high-class escorts who thought they were doing the right thing by keeping their safety slide-ripping high heels stowed.

So here’s the official stance from Qantas:

“Since yesterday the only discrepancy has been with customers wearing rubber and leather thongs which are no longer within the dress code guidelines.

“We appreciate this may have caused some frustration but we’re not in a position to flip-flop on the policy.”

And offering some further background, a spokesperson defined thongs as footwear with a piece that separates the big toe from the other toes. So yes, that would apply to Birkenstocks and definitely Havaianas.

Once again, for those who missed it back in February when the crackdown was flagged:

Uniforms, including high vis clothes, will not be affected by the dress standards.

A smart casual dress standard has always been part of membership terms and conditions. Under those terms, customers may be refused entry at the discretion of the lounge staff if they do not meet the appropriate standard. For example, bare feet, thongs and beachwear in most cases will be deemed unacceptable in capital city key lounges.

Since March 1 signage has been displayed at the entry of the lounge and staff have reminded customers of the guidelines.

Most airlines include a minimum dress standard for lounge access.

The guidelines apply to customers entering domestic Qantas Clubs and Business Lounges in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney

The dress guidelines for our lounges are the same as most restaurants and clubs.

The vast majority of our members meet and exceed the guidelines, but we have had some feedback from customers that they want to see those guidelines apply to everyone.

