Here's exactly when you blew all that money on Melbourne Cup Day, in 4 charts

Photo: Matt Blyth/ Getty Images for the VRC.

Most Australians will now have recovered from Melbourne Cup Day, physically at least.

But some bank balances might still be the worse for wear, especially with heavy favourites Hartnell and Bondi Beach disappointing the crowds.

Real-time debit and credit card transaction data from the Commonwealth Bank, obtained exclusively by Business Insider, shows the surge in spending leading up to the race and the resumption as people celebrated or perhaps indulged in a consolation drink.

This truly is big data: it’s based on the activity of the millions of Australians who are customers of the nation’s largest bank.

And it shows starkly that the race truly does stop the nation.

To the charts.

1. In the six minutes the race was running transaction volumes suddenly plunged by a third.

2. ATM withdrawals surged in the lead up to the race

3. In the first half of the day, money was pulled from ATMs at a rate almost 18% higher than normal. Great work!

4. And here’s how you got around. Transactions in taxis exploded in the early part of the day as everyone got under starter’s orders, and then surged again as people found their way home or to wherever they were kicking on.

