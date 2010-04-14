Here's Exactly What's Going To Happen When Bernanke Appears On The Hill Today

Photo: AP

Here’s an important heads up.Today at 10:00 AM Ben Bernanke will attending a hearing on “The Economic Outlook.”



There’s always some nervousness before he speaks (will he all of the sudden sound more hawkish?).

Let us give you a preview of some things that might come up:

On the deficit, Bernanke will say it’s a serious issue, but that it’s too soon to do anything about it. At some point it will have to be dealt with. You know, after everyone that’s in office now is out office.

On entitlements, Bernanke will say they have to be fixed. At some point.

That may involve some discussion or raising taxes (not his problem).

He’ll say the economy is strong…

But not so strong that we’re out of the woods yet (this will be the money line, when stocks will go nuts, because investors will know that this is a code word low rates).

If Ron Paul is there, that will produce something YouTube-worthy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.