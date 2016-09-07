Photo: KIM HONG-JI/AFP/Getty Images

Samsung Australia has finally revealed details about its Galaxy Note7 safety recall. As previously reported, all customers are entitled to a replacement, repair or refund. Yes, this includes eBay purchases, postpaid mobile plans and grey market imports. Here’s everything you need to know to get your Note7 replaced or refunded in Australia.

In the unlikely event that you missed the news, Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphones have been bursting into flames in an alarming fashion when customers attempt to charge them. (Details and photos here.)

So far, there have been less than one hundred reported incidents out of more than one million units sold. Nevertheless, the company has deemed the issue serious enough to prompt a worldwide product recall.

The issue is caused by the Note7’s new 3500mAh battery; specifically an unintended meeting of the battery cells’ terminals which can potentially cause the device to explode. Needless to say, customers have been advised to immediately stop using their phones.

Here’s how to go about getting a Note7 replacement or refund in Australia.

Do I really need to stop using my Samsung Galaxy Note7?

Yes! Samsung Australia has urged everybody to stop using the Note7 immediately. You should also switch it off. Yesterday, an Australian Whirlpool member posted photos of his exploded phone — so this isn’t just a precautionary measure due to issues with overseas models.

Whatever you do, don’t leave it charging unattended. If it seems safe to do so, you might want to back up your device first to ensure your data and photos are safe, but that’s up to you. Again, do not leave it unattended during the backup. Samsung recommends you complete a full data back-up of your device to PC or SD card (if available) using Smart Switch.

When will I get my Note7 replacement?

According to Samsung, the delivery of a replacement Galaxy Note 7 to customers is expected within three to four weeks. In the meantime, Samsung is offering an “alternative” device so you’re not completely phoneless. There’s no word on whether you’ll need to return this once you’ve received the Note7 replacement, however.

To ensure you are contacted by Samsung’s team, head to Samsung’s Australian website and fill out the form on this page. You can also nominate whether you want a replacement or a refund on this form. Alternatively, you can call the Samsung Customer Service on 1300 362 603 or instigate a Live Chat on Samsung’s website.

I purchased my Note7 on a mobile contract. What now?

Australian telcos are offering a range of solutions for affected Note7 customers while they await Samsung’s shipment of new phones. This includes the option to permanently swap to a completely different phone without any cancellation fees. (Any device repayment charges paid for the Galaxy Note 7 will also be refunded.) If you’d rather wash your hands of the whole Note7 debacle, this option is definitely worth considering. To make this happen, you’ll need to head into one of your mobile provider’s stores. You can find more detailed information for each telco here.

I bought my Note7 outright from a physical store. What now?

If you purchased your Note7 from JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee or the like, the easiest way to obtain a remedy is to contact or visit the outlet where you purchased it. They will then make arrangements to send you a replacement. Depending on stock, you may be able to get a Samsung branded courtesy handset to get you through the next few weeks. If you’re a Android newbie, they will even assist with backing up your data, switching to and setting up the courtesy device.

I purchased my Note7 from a foreign online store. Am I covered?

Yes. Even phones purchased online via eBay or brought into the country via grey market importers will be covered by Samsung Australia. The company’s goal is to contact 100 per cent of customers as part of the global replacement, repair or refund program. For overseas purchases, your best bet is to arrange a refund or replacement through Samsung directly.

What if I my Note7 was already damaged? Am I still entitled to a refund?

Today is your lucky day. You are still entitled to a remedy of your choice even if your device is damaged in some way unrelated to the battery issue.

This first appeared on Lifehacker. You can read the original article here.

