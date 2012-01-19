Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Bills That Could Kill The Internet

Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Khan Academy

Khan Academy just posted a complete breakdown of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and Protect-IP Act (PIPA).If you’ve never heard of the bill, this is the best place to start. SOPA and PIPA both are written in such a way that the bills could promote online censorship. They’ve sparked protests and prompted websites like Reddit to go dark in opposition of the bill.



Without further ado, Khan Academy’s take on the bills that could kill the Internet:



