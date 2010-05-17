Here's Everything You Need To Know About NBC's 2010-2011 Lineup

NBC has ordered up five new comedies and seven new dramas for its 2010-2011 season.



The news got out a little earlier than planned Sunday after a journalist from The Hollywood Reporter sneaked into a rehearsel for NBC’s upfront presentation, which takes place today, and leaked out the schedule.

NBC followed with an official press release, which you can read here. The full schedule is pasted below.

In the meantime, here’s all the news and analysis you need:

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Chuck”

9-10 p.m. — “THE EVENT”

10-11 p.m. – “CHASE”

TUESDAY

8-10 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser”

10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood”

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. – “UNDERCOVERS”

9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

10-11 p.m. – “LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES”

THURSDAY

8- 8:30 p.m. – “Community”

8:30-9 p.m. – “30 Rock”

9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”

9:30-10 p.m. – “OUTSOURCED”

10-11 p.m. – “LOVE BITES”

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Who Do You Think You Are?”/”SCHOOL PRIDE”

9-10 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

10-11 p.m. – “OUTLAW”

SATURDAY

Encore programming

SUNDAY

7- 8:15 p.m. — “Football Night in America”

8:15-11:30 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football”

SUNDAY (beginning March 2011)

7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

8-9 p.m. – “Minute to Win It”

9-11 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice”

