Here's Everything You Need To Know About Microsoft's Big Windows Phone 7 Event Tomorrow

Tomorrow morning, Microsoft plans to lift the veil from atop its forthcoming operating system update for Windows Phone 7.Dubbed “Mango,” Windows Phone 7.5 will boast hundreds of new features, such as the incredibly speedy Internet Explorer 9, better instant messaging and Twitter integration, turn by turn navigation, and even more.



Software

Mango is supposed to launch this fall, but we’re sure we’ll get more details tomorrow morning.

Hopefully Microsoft can provide some explanation as to the delay for its first feature update, NoDo, which brought performance improvements and copy/paste capabilities to WP7 users.

Many felt the copy and paste functionality was half-baked, especially considering the functionality has been on Android and iOS for years.

NoDo has been rolling out since late March, but the release has been staggered and unreliable, to say the least. Microsoft cites issues related to differing phone hardware by Samsung, HTC, and Dell.

Sound familiar? Google has responded a similar way when explaining why not all handsets have Android 2.3 Gingerbread, which has been available since 2010.

Hopefully Microsoft can address these issues, and iron out its commitment to beating fragmentation.

Hardware

Microsoft will announce new hardware partners planning to run the WP7 platform on their devices. Speculation is pointing to the unveiling of several new devices.

We’ll only be impressed if Microsoft and co. can whip out some dual-core monsters with front-facing cameras.

And perhaps they will. One of the new devices is purported to be a variant of the Samsung Galaxy S II, which has a dual-core processor, Super AMOLED Plus display, and more.

Thus far, Microsoft has been pretty late to the scene, releasing its first smartphone for Verizon, the HTC Trophy, on May 26.

The phones Microsoft has already released have only sold 1.6 million units in Q1 of this year. We expect an update on these numbers and what Microsoft hopes to achieve in the coming months.

We’re also likely to hear more about Microsoft and Nokia’s new business together, which might actually go a long way towards boosting Windows Phone 7 sales.

Buying Nokia could give Microsoft a second chance at getting back in the phone hardware business. Nokia has pledged to abandon its Symbian software in favour of Windows Phone 7 going forward, which should give Microsoft an edge overseas. Now, Nokia can focus on hardware, something they’re actually good at.

Don’t hold your breath for a Nokia device running WP7 though. It could be until 2012 before we see one with our own eyes.

Skype?

Microsoft’s Skype purchase is about “business” and not about “consumers.” We don’t expect any crazy Skype integration in Mango, or any time in the very near future.

Return of the Zune

Windows Phone 7 could get some of its core elements re-branded and combined with “Zune services.” PocketNow is reporting that the new features could be called Xbox Mobile, Xbox Live, and Windows Live Zune (which we assume is a social product).

The two new “Xbox”-branded products could expand WP7’s Xbox Live service to compete against iOS’ GameCenter, which lets users compare high scores and challenge each other online.

Zune could even become a gateway to Netflix, Last.fm, Hulu, and more, PocketNow reports.

