Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kappa Beta Phi -- Wall Street's Super Exclusive Frat

Photo: Animal House screenshot

It appears the glory days of frat row don’t have to end with graduation if you’re a Wall Streeter.If you become a big wig in your finance career, you might be able to receive an invitation to join the brotherhood Kappa Beta Phi — Wall Street’s exclusive fraternity.



Of course, what’s a fraternity without a big party and a bit of hazing?

The New York Times’ Kevin Roose had an exclusive look into this finance frat and despite the ire being directed at Wall Street and current state of the economy, the group still parties on.

