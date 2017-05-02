Here's everything you need to know about Instagram in one infographic

Instagram is a mobile photography application that Facebook bought for $1 billion in 2012. Let’s see how it all started and lead to the BIG take over and how the company is doing now.

This is 139 facts and stats about the app that shook the mobile photography world.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Supplied

This article first appeared on WebsiteBuilder.org. See the original post here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.