Here's Everything You Need To Know About Cable’s Hottest Show ‘The Walking Dead’

If you tuned into the Grammys Sunday, you missed out on the midseason premiere of cable’s hottest show, “The Walking Dead.”The show, which follows a post apocalyptic world run by zombies, is earning cable’s highest ratings ever. Sunday’s midseason premiere gained 8.1 million viewers at 9 p.m. and 10.1 million during repeats at both 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m despite the Grammys earning their second-highest ratings of all time.



“The Walking Dead” previously broke cable rating records when the second season kicked off this past October with 7.3 million viewers.

It’s not too late to catch up. Compared to shows like “Mad Men,” starting its fifth season next month, AMC’s zombie show is in its infancy with 14 episodes.

If you have better things to do than sit in front of your television for hours on end, we’ve put together a quick recap of the series to catch you up to speed.

