Here's Everything You Need To Know About Cable’s Hottest Show ‘The Walking Dead’

If you tuned into the Grammys Sunday, you missed out on the midseason premiere of cable’s hottest show, “The Walking Dead.”The show, which follows a post apocalyptic world run by zombies, is earning cable’s highest ratings ever. Sunday’s midseason premiere gained 8.1 million viewers at 9 p.m. and 10.1 million during repeats at both 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m despite the Grammys earning their second-highest ratings of all time.
“The Walking Dead” previously broke cable rating records when the second season kicked off this past October with 7.3 million viewers.
It’s not too late to catch up. Compared to shows like “Mad Men,” starting its fifth season next month, AMC’s zombie show is in its infancy with 14 episodes.
If you have better things to do than sit in front of your television for hours on end, we’ve put together a quick recap of the series to catch you up to speed.
Meet Sheriff Rick Grimes. He emerges from a coma to find the world overrun by zombies. Nice way to wake up, right?
The show's hook: After making his way back home, Rick has no clue whether his wife and son, Lori and Carl, are alive or dead.
Rick heads out to Atlanta in search of the CDC, some possible answers to this mystery epidemic and, oh yeah, his family.
If you're going to know anything from season one, there was an awesome sequence with Rick riding into Atlanta on horseback. 1. If you're going to travel during a zombie-pocalypse, travel in style. 2. You don't want to get stuck in a stalled cop car. Clearly.
Rick becomes united with some of civilisation's last—not finest—members (a scroungy bunch if you ask us) in a department store. Mentionable names for storyline purposes and good humour include Andrea, Merle and T-Dog.
After dodging and killing various zombies, the gang flees Atlanta back to their camp in the mountains sans Merle.
He was left handcuffed on a rooftop for bad behaviour. Don't worry though, they locked a door so zombies couldn't get to him...
Rick heads back to Atlanta (in a car this time and with T-Bone, Roundup and Daryl) in what seems like a suicide mission for Merle. All they find is his hand.
Meanwhile, a bunch of walkers descend onto the camp grounds. We're going to fast-forward here a bit. Casualties ensue, Rick returns, arguing ensues, people start turning into zombies and the gang decides to pack up and head to Atlanta in search of Rick's original destination: the CDC.
The group make it and are allowed inside the building by Dr. Jenner. He informs the crew he's the only one left and that there is no cure.
Back on the road, the group gets caught in between a marathon of walkers. Hiding beneath cars, they wait for them to pass.
Their plan works perfect until one girl, Sophia, gets noticed. She runs off into the woods with a walker and Rick in pursuit..
Sophia goes missing after she fails to adhere to Rick's one simple rule. Refusing to believe the worst, the lot spend a ridiculous amount of time and resources trying to find her.
This leads them to find this barn conveniently in the middle of nowhere and somehow untouched by walkers.
Carl needs surgery and Hershel can't perform miracles without supplies...that are only available at a zombie-ridden school far away.
Shane and Otis, the guy who shot Carl by accident, man up and set out to the school. Only one comes back alive.
Shane delivers a heroic tale of Otis' demise. All but one person buys this story. Otis managed to pull out a chunk of Shane's hair forcing him to shave his head so as not to raise suspicion.
After saving Carl's life Hershel permits the rest of the group to stay on his land under one condition: they stay outside the house.
Lori finds out she's pregnant and asks Glenn to find her morning after pills. Too bad she doesn't know the daddy...
After whispers spread about the death barn, Shane snaps, unhinges the doors and goes on a killing spree, slaughtering Hershel's (already dead) family once more.
