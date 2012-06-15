Here's Everything You Need To Do To Get Your Mac Ready For Mountain Lion

Photo: Eric Kilby via Flickr
If you’re excited about updating to Apple’s latest Mac operating system, Mountain Lion, when it’s finally released to the public, there’s no time like the present to make sure you’re ready.Here are a few things you can do right now to make sure you’re all set for its release.
Not all computers qualify for the Mountain Lion upgrade. You might have to upgrade to an intermediary version of OS X before you can jump the rest of the way to the most current version.
To check out what you're currently running, select 'About This Computer' from the Apple menu in the top left of your screen. Make note of the details that appear there.
If you're all set to upgrade to Mountain Lion, back up your data. There's always the off-chance that something goes wrong during the process and you could end up losing your info.
Time Machine is great because it's built right in to OS X. Why not use it?
Mountain Lion is an upgrade only available in the Mac App Store. You'll need an Apple ID to download it -- the same one you use to install iOS apps in iTunes. Make sure you remember your password.
At this point, you would install the upgrade. Mountain Lion will be available in July through the Mac App Store for $19.99.
Once the upgrade is complete, you'll want to take advantage of all the iCloud functionality built into Mountain Lion, like Reminders and the new Notification centre.
