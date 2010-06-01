Here's What You Missed While You Were Celebrating America This Past Weekend

Did you have a good Memorial Day weekend?We sure hope you did. Which is to say we hope you spent it maxing on the beach and grilling burgers and drinking beer—i.e. NOT refreshing your RSS and Twitter feeds every 10 minutes.
Whatever you were doing, we’re guessing you probably didn’t keep abreast of the top media stories that broke over the past few days.
But no worries, we’ve got you covered…
Click here for everything you missed because you were too busy celebrating the unofficial start of summer >>
...And you can add Ritchie Capital Management LLC and the publisher of the conservative monthly magazine Newsmax to the list of potential buyers. Meanwhile, looks like Thomson Reuters is no longer interested, reports David Carr, who's not so optimistic about the magazine's outlook: 'How can it be that Associated Content, a content farm that has zero brand recognition, went for a reported $100 million this month to Yahoo, yet Newsweek, a huge part of the national conversation since its founding in 1933, might be valued at less than zero?'
So welcome to the future, when celebrities retaliate against hit pieces by recording brand new songs in a matter of days and dispatching them to the world via Twitter. That's what M.I.A. did in response to Lynn Hirschberg's takedown in Sunday's New York Times Magazine, thus giving the young media set something juicy to gossip about this Memorial Day weekend.
Movie ticket numbers plummeted 15% from the same weekend in 2009, making it the box office's worst Memorial Day in 17 years. Even the premiere of 'Sex and the City 2' couldn't stimulate sales, which fell well short of the $60 million opening weekend debut industry experts had predicted. Not a good omen for the upcoming summer blockbuster season!
There was yet another piece about CNN's dismal ratings, this time in The L.A. Times, which focused on Campbell Brown's premature exit from the struggling network. Matea Gold writes: 'The difficulties that CNN faces at 8 p.m. are endemic of the broader challenges confronting the network. CNN/U.S. President Jon Klein has cast it as the only nonpartisan cable news channel, eschewing the bluntly opinionated hosts that dominate prime time on the other news channels.'
Paywalls are going up at the newly redesigned websites of Rupert Murdoch's Times of London and Sunday Times. And according to The Guardian's Peter Preston, maybe they won't be such a disaster? 'So perhaps he'll lose 95% or more of his unique browsers behind the new wall,' Preston writes. 'So 19.5 million out of 20 million may stay away. So what? The hard question is how much those 95% are worth.'
And sadly, Dennis Hopper died at the age of 74.
We'll always remember him most fondly from one of our favourite films of all time, David Lynch's 'Blue Velvet' (pictured at left). But check out Mediaite's career-spanning Dennis Hopper tribute.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.