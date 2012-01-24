Here’s Everything You Missed From This Weekend’s Wild Sundance Parties

The Sundance Film Festival: two weeks of elite film screenings in a small, quiet, pristine mountain town usually reserved for fine Park City folk.

But when Robert Redford started the annual festival in 1978 that brings Hollywood to Utah, little did the Oscar-winning actor know the wild parties that would accompany each film premiere.

And the parties don’t just revolve around the films anymore, but major companies such as Bing and Grey Goose, not to mention New York and Los Angeles’ top night club entrepreneurs, have used the festival as a way to lure Hollywood’s A-list (and hoards of wannabes) to their pop up night club spaces.

This weekend, we saw everyone from Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon and Aziz Ansari to bikini-clad go-go dancers shake their groove thangs all over Park City, Utah.

Welcome to Park City, Utah. A beautiful, usually peaceful mountain town…

Until the Sundance Film Festival comes to town.

But for those who can't get the coveted tickets to the films…

There is always a party to be had!

Friday afternoon, Jason Mraz performed at the Bing Bar.

While outside, girls in ski suits promoted for the night's upcoming Ludacris concert.

LMFAO, who also performed, had their party rock entourage on hand.

While this guy was just trying to stay warm.

There is plenty of street music to enjoy…

Or celebrities like Chelsie Hightower to see on the street.

But once night begins to fall…

Be ready to get past this guy to make it into the clubs…

And then rejoice that you and your friends broke through the crowds to get inside!

Grab a drink at Bing's open bar…

Or take a private XBox Kinect dance lesson!

Aziz is done making people laugh…

When Wiz Khalifa is done doing press…

And the warm up DJ closes down his set…

And the waiting game is over…

Get ready to dance!

Make sure you remembered your silly hats…

Wiz Khalifa finished his set at the Bing Bar?

Hit the after party at Tao!

…Where you will be greeted by scantily clad dancers.

Once you break through the crowds…

And beyond the Buddha heads…

Be sure to get on stage…

Behind the DJ

Because that's where Lil Jon is pouring drinks!

Care for something a little more civilized?

Don't forget to grab a drink at the Grey Goose open bar.

Time for some late night eats? Have to hit the cold streets.

The after-after party is at Main Street Pizza & Noodle.

Where you have to wait 45 minutes…

Before you can carbo-load.

And do it again the next day…

After that morning bloody mary. Breakfast of champions.

