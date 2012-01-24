Here’s Everything You Missed From This Weekend’s Wild Sundance Parties

The Sundance Film Festival: two weeks of elite film screenings in a small, quiet, pristine mountain town usually reserved for fine Park City folk.



But when Robert Redford started the annual festival in 1978 that brings Hollywood to Utah, little did the Oscar-winning actor know the wild parties that would accompany each film premiere.

And the parties don’t just revolve around the films anymore, but major companies such as Bing and Grey Goose, not to mention New York and Los Angeles’ top night club entrepreneurs, have used the festival as a way to lure Hollywood’s A-list (and hoards of wannabes) to their pop up night club spaces.

This weekend, we saw everyone from Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon and Aziz Ansari to bikini-clad go-go dancers shake their groove thangs all over Park City, Utah.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.