Here's Everything You Missed From The Grammy Awards

Photo: AP

Last night, the stars came out to celebrate and pay their respects at the 54th Grammy Awards. During the three-and-a-half hour spectacle, Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Whitney Houston, Rihanna and Chris Brown performed (but not together) and The Boss took the stage with Sir Paul McCartney.



It was a night for both new musicians, as Adele owned the night with six Grammy wins, and for music legends Tony Bennett and The Beach Boys who took the stage.

Also, we found out why Nicki Minaj showed up to the ceremony with a man dressed as a pope, Taylor Swift played the banjo and Lady Gaga surprisingly went home awardless.

Check out our entire rewind of last night.

