Here's Everything You Missed From The Grammy Awards

Last night, the stars came out to celebrate and pay their respects at the 54th Grammy Awards. During the three-and-a-half hour spectacle, Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Whitney Houston, Rihanna and Chris Brown performed (but not together) and The Boss took the stage with Sir Paul McCartney.
It was a night for both new musicians, as Adele owned the night with six Grammy wins, and for music legends Tony Bennett and The Beach Boys who took the stage.
Also, we found out why Nicki Minaj showed up to the ceremony with a man dressed as a pope, Taylor Swift played the banjo and Lady Gaga surprisingly went home awardless.
Adele takes home six Grammys including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Short Form Music Video.
The Foo Fighters were the other big winners of the night taking home five awards including Best Rock Song, Best Rock Album, Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance, Best Rock Performance and Best Long Form Music Video.
Although he wasn't there, Kanye West won four Grammys for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.
