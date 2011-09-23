Here's Every New Feature Coming Soon To Facebook

Zuckerberg and crew presented the latest Facebook features to a crowd of developers and reporters during the F8 keynote.
Here’s our breakdown of what’s on the way in case you missed it.
With the inundation of Facebook updates, it's hard to call attention to the important stuff -- Timeline aims to solve this by being a slightly more permanent record, letting you highlight more significant moments going all the way back to your birth if you want.
If you don't want to harass your friends with a minor update appearing in their News Feeds, it will now appear in a seperate area called the Ticker, where much less attention is called to it.
Almost every music app you can name will land on Facebook with a social bent to it. We love the functionality that will let you listen to music with friends live at the same time.
Here come the new video apps. Again, all the major players are represented. Netflix, Flixster, and Hulu, among many others.
The Netflix CEO stopped by to share the news that Netflix viewing activity will show up in Facebook, but that this new functionality will only be available outside of the US at start.
