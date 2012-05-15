Here's Everything* Wrong With America, And How To Fix It

* Not everything, but the big issues, at least.



1. Our mainstream media is no longer “mainstream” at all. The cover story of TIME Magazine right now is about “attachment mommies” — mothers who breastfeed their children, and let them into the bed, long beyond the point of sanity. The top story on CNN.com as I write this is about a woman dying of “flesh-eating bacteria.”

Our media has become a cynical sideshow, devoid of meaning, honesty, and mission. Unfortunately, the media is what ties this massive nation together — our unifying culture — and when that culture becomes diseased, it diseases the masses and lowers the quality of debate nationwide.

2. It has become fashionable to attack the Bill of Rights. Obama signed the NDAA into law on New Year’s Eve, ending your right to a trial and even allowing the U.S. military to indefinitely detain “suspects” without charge or trial, anywhere in the world — even here. That is total insanity. He also signed HR 347, which makes certain forms of peaceful protest a felony. He also re-authorised the Patriot Act last year, allowing law enforcement to do damn well whatever they please, Constitutional rights be damned. The TSA has also expanded rapidly under Obama’s watch: now more than 65,000 employees, and they are planning to expand their grope-points and full-body radiation scanners to highways and even train stations. This culture of cowardly fear has to end. Yes, we were attacked more than a decade ago. Yes, it was painful. But we killed Osama; we killed his deputies; we entered into not one, but two wars as a result of 9/11. We need to stop playing the victim. This nonsense is humiliating, does not make us safer, and erodes the very principles this nation was founded upon.

And now Congress is working to pass CISPA, a disastrous Internet “cybersecurity” bill which would destroy 4th Amendment protections for hundreds of millions of Internet users. Not asked for, not needed, and not acceptable.

3. Money is politics. I have no problems with money or wealth. In fact, in a healthy free market capitalist society, there will always be “winners” and “losers.” If you want “equality,” move to North Korea — aside from the government insiders, everyone there is miserable.

The problem is not money. It’s money IN politics. Money should have no place in our political system; corporations and semi-anonymous SuperPACs should not be the ones deciding who will win the next presidential election, who will get the Senate seats up for grabs… nor should they be the ones buying television advertisements, thus deciding what the political narrative will look like in this election cycle.

4. Everyone is entitled, but few are willing to add value. I recently watched a documentary about credit card debt in America. I wanted to enjoy this documentary — really, I did.

But after hearing the sob stories about college kids getting into wicked levels of debt, I found the college students — and their parents — far more culpable than the banks.

After all, it is a bank’s job to LEND. This helps the economy grow. When banks get too strict with their lending requirements, we complain and say they are holding the middle class back from growth.

Who are these 18-year-olds who think it’s OK to ring up $25,000 or $30,000 of personal debt — not student loans or a mortgage — without having any income whatsoever?

They’ve been media brainwashed: they see a few freaks on MTV with a reality show like Jersey Shore and assume that all people live like that. They do not. The world owes you and I absolutely nothing.

Speaking of entitlement: our politicians are the most entitled of all. We need to show them that they can’t take their jobs for granted. Not if they continue to pass disastrous legislation, while ignoring the unemployment problem and the growing threat from economic competitors such as China.

5. We’ve lost the ability to dream big. More than four decades ago we did this; humans will be talking about that thousands of years from now. Now every college grad hopes to create the next Facebook — a data mining mousetrap to sell ads — or, at the very least, a successful iPhone app… We’re all hoping, in other words, for a winning lottery ticket. Me, me, me. No sense of collective purpose, vision, or national pride. We need to regain those things, and regain them soon.

More from David: Google+ [Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.