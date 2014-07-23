Here's Everything We Know So Far About Chuck Palahniuk's Fight Club Sequel

Picture: 20th Century Fox

Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk teased fans of both the book and film last year when he announced he was thinking about a sequel to the cult classic.

Yesterday, ahead of his appearance at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, he confirmed the news.

Palahniuk told USA Today he was inspired to revisit the story by a couple of things – because fans of the original never let him forget his “promise”; and when he started facing issues associated with his own approach to middle age and fatherhood.

“You’re still not really happy but for different reasons,” he said. “Also the idea that if you suppress that wild, creative part of you — that Tyler part of you — do you lose the best part of you? Sure, your life is more stable and safe, but is it a better life?”

He kept most of the details under wraps, but was happy enough to divulge that it won’t be a novel. It’s a 10-issue comic book series, called Fight Club 2, with the first issue scheduled for release on April 8, 2015.

Here’s more detail from his interview with USA Today:

The still-unnamed lead character’s life with wife Marla and nine-year-old son Junior is a rocky one.

Tyler Durden returns, obviously, but we get a deeper look into his origins, which involves some alternation between the future and past.

Palahniuk gave USA Today this clues about Durden’s origins: “Tyler is something that maybe has been around for centuries and is not just this aberration that’s popped into his mind.”

The unnamed narrator successfully stopped Project Mayhem, but it’s making a comeback. The Fight Club remains, but it’s not the same one as we saw in the original.

Palahniuk says the sequel is as much about the cultural response to Fight Club as it is about being a sequel.

David Fincher will appear with Palahniuk on a panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, where both will no doubt be asked about a film version of the sequel.

