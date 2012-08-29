Here's Everything We Know About The 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Shooting Suspect

Photo: Bobby Gladden/Facebook

Earlier today police identified the student suspected of shooting another student in the back on the first day of classes in Baltimore County.Robert Wayne Gladden Jr. is set to be charged as an adult with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.



Here’s everything we know so far about Gladden:

He goes by the nickname SuicidalSmile on Facebook.

Many of his profile pictures show Gladden taking photos of himself while his long hair covers his face. Gladden also claims to like musicians Marilyn Manson and Slipknot and references notorious mass murderer Charles Manson.

Gladden’s Facebook page first caused concern yesterday when parents of students at the school noticed Gladden’s last status update read “First day of school, last day of my life. t(~_~t), fuck the world.” .

Galdden’s classmates confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the page belonged to the suspected gunman.

The student injured in the attack has been identified as 17-year-old Daniel Borowy, according to the AP. Borowy was hit in the back.

Police told The Associated Press that Gladden came to school armed with a disassembled shotgun and 21 rounds of ammunition. He also reportedly had a bottle of vodka.

Gladden’s father confirmed his son had been bullied prior to the shooting. However, police have not officially released a motive.

Students discussing the shooting on Tumblr offered different opinions of Gladden. After reading his Facebook page, one student, identified only as username those-atomic-bombs, said “any sympathy I had for this kid now gone until further notice.”

However, a student identified by the name -dazzleme- said Gladden “isn’t a psycho, or a monster or anything that you may think he is,” adding Gladden didn’t mean to shoot Borowy. “I know Bobby and he isn’t the type of kid to just go and randomly shoot people. He’s the kid that makes you laugh. He was bullied often and I believe that he just could not take it anymore,” -dazzleme- wrote on the Tumblr feed.

