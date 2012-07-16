Here Are The Latest Twists In The Mysterious Death Of Natalie Wood

Natalie Wood in

Photo: dryan/Youtube

Nearly 31 years after her early demise, the cause of Hollywood star Natalie Wood’s death has been officially changed from “accident” to “undetermined,” CBS News reported last week.The details surrounding the death of the 43-year-old star – known for her roles in “West Side Story” and “Miracle on 34th Street” – have always been vague and a little scandalous.



Wood drowned in 1981 off Santa Catalina Island while on a yacht with her actor husband Robert Wagner – whom she’d divorced and remarried – and her co-star in a sci-fi film, Christopher Walken.

While Wagner has spoken many times about Wood’s death, Walken has stayed largely mum on the issue throughout the years.

The investigation into her death was suddenly reopened last year and is ongoing despite the recent change. But here are the bizarre details that have come to light so far.

