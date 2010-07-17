Here's Everything Penthouse Would Get If It Bought Playboy

One of the week’s biggest media stories has been Hugh Hefner’s $185 million proposal to take Playboy private and a competing $210 million bid from Penthouse magazine’s parent company, FriendFinder.



When people think of Playboy, they tend mostly to think about pictures of naked ladies.

But Playboy Enterprises is transitioning into a “brand management company,” and as a corporation, it has a lot more going on than just the magazine.

The company is still losing money, but less than it used to.

In the first quarter of 2010, Play Enterprises narrowed its net loss to $1 million from $13.7 million the in the first quarter of 2009. Print/digital losses were slimmed to $1 million from $3.6 million. And licensing income rose 17% to $6.5 with licensing revenues up 6% to $9.9 million.

