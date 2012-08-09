Here's Everything Marissa Mayer Is Doing To Make Yahoo More Like Google

Photo: Hubpages

Amit Efrati at The Wall Street Journal takes an extensive look at everything Marissa Mayer has changed at Yahoo in her first few weeks on the job. As Efrati points out, several of these changes borrow from the Google playbook.For example, as has already been reported, several of Yahoo’s offices now offer free food to employees and that Mayer holds weekly “FYI” meetings for employees. However, it turns out these changes are just the tip of the iceberg.



Efrati has also unearthed several other ways that Mayer is looking to make Yahoo more like Google. Here are a few details from the Journal article:

Mayer has apparently asked to approve all Yahoo hires, which is something that Google’s cofounders did for a long time.

Mayer is focusing much more on Yahoo’s programmers. She frequently chats with Yahoo’s programmers through a special listserv called Dev Random, and she is pushing to hire more programmers.

She is urging Yahoo to rely more heavily on analysing data from users to inform its decisions about whether to change or add new services, a common Google business strategy.

Mayer has also reportedly reached out to several current and former Google employees for executive positions at Yahoo.

And of course, most fundamentally, she is forcing Yahoo to focus on products rather than profits, a key Google philosophy.

Read the full Wall Street Journal article to find out more about Mayer’s first few weeks on the job.

