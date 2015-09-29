Here's everything leaving Netflix in October

Another month, another set of titles leaving Netflix.

In October we say bye to great titles like “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” “The Producers,” “Interview With The Vampire,” “The Exorcist,” and “Annie Hall.”

But perhaps the saddest to say goodbye to is cult favourite “The Big Lebowski.”

Below are the rest. So let’s grab a White Russian and see the damage. We’ve also highlighted the titles we think you should consider watching one last time.

Leaving 10/1/15

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

“American Masters: Billie Jean King”

“Analyse That”

“Analyse This”

“Angela’s Ashes”

“Annie Hall”

“Baby’s Day Out”

“Bandits”

“Barnyard”

“Beyond Borders”

“Charlie Bartlett”

“Clockstoppers”

“Cold Mountain”

“Days of Heaven”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Domestic Disturbance”

“Down to Earth”

“Ella Enchanted”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Kangaroo Jack”

“L!fe Happens”

“L’Auberge Espagnole”

“Maverick”

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”

“Plankton Invasion”

“Rob Roy”

“Romeo + Juliet”

“The Big Lebowski”

“The Devil’s Rejects”

“The Exorcist”

“The Hunt for Red October”

“The Phantom of the Opera” (1989)

“The Producers” (1968)

“The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption”

“This Is Spinal Tap”

“Twilight”

“Twins”

“Windtalkers”

“You Got Served”

Leaving 10/9/15

“Crank”

Leaving 10/15/15

“Good Luck Chuck”

Leaving 10/16/15

“Brüno”

Leaving 10/22/15

“Machine Gun Preacher”

Leaving 10/27/15

“Alexandria”

Leaving 10/29/15

“America’s Sweethearts”

