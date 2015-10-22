Here's everything leaving Netflix in November

It’s time once more to say goodbye to titles on Netflix.

November’s crop includes The Coen brothers’ classic “Fargo,” the timeless comedy “The Blues Brothers,” and one of the best sports films ever made, “Rudy.”

And be sure to get your fill this Halloween of the “Saw” films (1-5) and Wes Craven’s “Scream,” as those are going away next month, too.

Below are the rest. We’ve highlighted the titles we suggest you view one last time.

Leaving 11/1/15

“1492: Conquest of Paradise”

“America in Primetime”

“Batman & Robin”

“Best Kept Secret”

“Best Laid Plans”

“Changing Lanes”

“Cleopatra”

“Conspiracy Theory”

“Death Warrant”

“Fargo”

“Fela Kuti: Music Is the Weapon”

“Funny Games”

“Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide”

“Hero and Terror”

“House of Flying Daggers”

“Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie”

“Lunopolis”

“Move Over, Darling”

“Norman”

“Rudy”

“Saw”

“Saw II”

“Saw III”

“Saw IV”

“Saw V”

“Scream”

“Secrets of Mary Magdalene”

“Soul Plane”

“Stand by Me”

“Taking Lives”

“The Blues Brothers”

“The Core”

“The Last Waltz”

“The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio”

“Three Kings”

“Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns”

“Year of the Dog”

“Your Inner Fish”

Leaving 11/3/15

“Bratz: Good Vibes”

Leaving 11/5/15

“The Perfect Stranger”

Leaving 11/7/15

“Shanghai Noon”

Leaving 11/8/15

“My Hope America with Billy Graham”

Leaving 11/9/15

“The Road” (2011)

Leaving 11/10/15

“Bratz: Pampered Petz”

Leaving 11/12/15

“A Girl Walks into a Bar”

Leaving 11/13/15

“Stranger by the Lake”

Leaving 11/16/15

“Teen Beach Movie”

Leaving 11/17/15

“Bratz: Diamondz”

Leaving 11/19/15

“Breaking the Girls”

“Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus”

Leaving 11/22/15

“Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave”

“Bel Ami”

“Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview”

Leaving 11/24/15

“Art of Flight: The Series”

Leaving 11/27/15

“Burning Man”

“Leviathan”

Leaving 11/28/15

“Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap”

Leaving 11/30/15

“Jesus Henry Christ”

“Virginia”

