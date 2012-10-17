Here's Everything Glenn Beck Gets Wrong About America In His New Jeans Ad

Beck: Not wearing jeans.

Photo: Screengrab

Glenn Beck is selling a new line of denim, called “1791,” and he created this 60-second commercial (below) to promote his “American jean.”The spot is a melange of images and phrases about the role of jeans in America’s greatness. It’s meant to evoke a feeling, not to be picked apart.



And that’s just as well, because if you think a bit too hard about anything Beck says in the ad, things fall apart quite quickly.

Here are the ad’s problems:



“These were the first American Blue Jeans.” Actually, these are Glenn Beck’s new jeans, circa 2012. Many jeans were made in America before Beck got into the denim business. “The jeans that built America.” America was “built” largely after 1783, and thus Beck’s jeans had no role in that process. Jeans were actually invented by a German, Levi Strauss, using French cloth, in America. “Built at a time when things were timeless.” This just doesn’t make sense. “Americans built locomotives …” The first locomotive was built in England — America’s former colonial master! —in 1804. “1791. The American jean.” Jeans were not invented until 1853. (Beck is actually referring to the year the Bill of Rights were ratified.) In the 1700s, men wore breeches and women wore large hooped-skirts, made of a variety of materials. In reality, breeches and skirts built America.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

