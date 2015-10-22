Here's what's coming to Netflix in November

Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones”

Netflix is adding seven originals to the site in November, including a new addition from Marvel Television, a stand-up comedy performance and two animated series.

Other additions to the site include a documentary from Idris Elba and an adaptation of a popular novel.

Here’s what you should check out next month.

TV



“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) — Available 11/20

Based on a Marvel comic, Jessica Jones turns to private investigations after an accident forces her to leave her superhero past behind. This is the second collaboration between Marvel and Netflix, following the release of “Marvel’s Daredevil” in April 2015.

“Continuum” (Season 4) — Available 11/15

This Canadian sci-fi drama, which aired on Syfy in the United States, wrapped its fourth and final season October 9. Netflix is now adding the six-episode series finale, and you can catch all four seasons episodes on the site.

“Anna Karenina”

“Anna Karenina” — Available 11/12

This theatrical adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novel of the same name features Keira Knightley as the socialite who struggles to emerge unscathed from a scandal caused be her affair. This tragic love story has been remade countless times, but this is the first film version since 1997.

“Idris Elba: Mandela, My Dad and Me” — Available 11/01

This documentary follows Elba from the filming of “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” — in which he portrays Nelson Mandela — through the recording of an album inspired by his time spent filiming in South Africa. Elba opens up the filming process, recording and dealing with the loss of his father in this 60-minute film.

Here’s the full list of new November titles:

Available 11/01

“The Seven Deadly Sins” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (Season 1)

“Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines”

“Worst Year of my Life, Again” (Season 1)

“Idris Elba: Mandela, My Dad and Me”

“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”

“Pasión de Gavilanes”

Available 11/02

“Last Tango in Halifax” (Season 3)

Available 11/05

“The Runner”

Available 11/06

“Master of None” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Care Bears & Cousins” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 11/12

“Anna Karenina”

Available 11/13

“John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid” (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“W/ Bob and David” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

“Young & Hungry” (Season 2)

“Atención Atención” (Season 1)

Available 11/14

“Dior and I”

Available 11/15

“Jessie” (Season 4)

“Continuum” (Season 4)

“Tengo Ganas de Ti”

Available 11/16

“Cristela” (Season 1)

Available 11/18

“River” — Series 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 11/20

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” — Season 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Available 11/23

“The Red Road” (Season 2)

“Ultimate Spider-Man” (Season 3)

Available 11/24

“Liv and Maddie” (Season 2)

Available 11/25

“Switched at Birth” (Season 4)

“Home”

“Gringolandia” (Season 3)

Available 11/26

“Zipper”

Available 11/29

“Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Stories of Cannon Films”

