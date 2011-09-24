Here's Everything College Football Has To Gain By Scraping The BCS For A National Playoff

Photo: AP

Over the past week or so, I’ve really been struggling to understand the opposition to junking college football’s Bowl Championship Series (BCS) in favour of a national playoff. The reason: It’s not just that I think a national playoff would be more exciting and help determine a more legitimate national champion; it’s also because the BCS is so clearly inferior to what the college bowl system used to look like.There was a time when the world stopped on January 1 (pre-BCS) to turn its complete attention to college football. The schedule for me and millions of others was rather predictable: shake off the haze from the night before, and then get ready to watch the Cotton, Sugar, Fiesta, Rose and Orange Bowls with only breaks for food and the bathroom to break up the day. Back then, there was a real reason to watch all of the bowls. After all, only the best of the best made it to January 1. Better still, you would want to watch all of the games because the results could often trigger a domino effect on the outcome of the mythical national championship.



All in all, it was 12-14 hours of glorious and meaningful college football packed into a single day. Compare that with today, where we now have a parade of meaningless bowls that begin a week before Christmas and stretch all the way into the second week of January. New Year’s Day has now become so littered with second-tier bowl games (New Year’s Day 2011 featured the TicketCity, Capital One and Outback Bowls) that the National Hockey League was able to muscle its way in and create a new tent pole event, the NHL Winter Classic.

When you look at it that way, it seems clear that junking the old system for the BCS was nothing short of madness, and makes giving up the BCS for a national playoff not look like much of a sacrifice at all. On the other side of the ledger, think of what the college game could gain by going to a playoff:

A new national television contract worth billions of dollars.

More games between the best teams in the nation on three consecutive weekends.

Did I mention that new national television contract worth billions of dollars?

No more paper tigers. Even an eight-team playoff would force an eventual national champion to defeat three quality opponents in a row in order to win it all. And it’s more than likely that one of those games would have to be played away from home in a very hostile atmosphere. How does LSU at Michigan on a Saturday night in December sound to you?

Did you forget that new national contract worth billions of dollars?

Granted, there is one group of folks in this country who are probably genuinely terrified at the prospect of a national playoff. That would be the 32 men who own the teams in the Nationa Football League. I’m sure they know that staging playoff games on three consecutive weekends in December couldn’t help but draw attention and advertising dollars away from their own product.

