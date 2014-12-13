Here's Everything Apple Will Unveil Next Year

This was a pretty big year for Apple product announcements, with a new big iPhone and the announcement of the Apple Watch.
But the company never slows down.
The Apple Watch is expected to come out this spring. We've seen photos, but we still don't know what it will be like to use.
The Apple Watch will force the company to redesign its stores. Maybe we'll see wooden showcases like this one.
Apple is expected to launch a super-sized iPad next year. People are calling it the 'iPad Pro' or 'iPad Plus.'
The iPad Mini 4 will probably come out next fall. It should have a faster processor and a better camera.
The iPhone 6S will probably add new features, but Apple will wait on major design changes until the iPhone 7.
There are also rumours Apple will launch a 4-inch 'iPhone 6 Mini.' It would be the same size as the iPhone 5 and earlier models.
The 27-inch iMac got an incredibly display this year. Next year Apple could give the 21.5-inch model a Retina display too.
Next year will be huge for Apple and WiFi-connected devices. HomeKit in iOS 8 will let you manage stuff like your thermostat and door locks.
iTunes is long overdue for a major overhaul. As part of that, the Beats Music subscription service will be integrated.
Now that you've seen everything Apple will unveil next year, see what you should buy for the Apple addict in your life.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.