Here's Everything Apple Announced Today

Photo: Screenshot
Tim Cook and Phil Schiller took the the stage today to announce lots of additions and updates to Apple’s product lineup.If you missed it as it happened, here’s a complete roundup.
The long-rumoured iPad Mini is finally official. It measures 7.9 inches on the diagonal and offers the same resolution as the iPad 2.
Its hardware seems to be pretty much identical to the iPad 2 with its A5 processor. 16 GB models start at $329 for WiFi-only, $459 for 4G LTE.
The 13-inch model offers almost double the pixels of an HDTV. Simply put, it's probably the nicest display ever put into a 13-inch form factor.
It's .75 inches thin and the lightest MacBook Pro in Apple's lineup.
It comes with a 2.5 GHz i5 processor, 128 GB of solid state flash storage, and 8 GB RAM. These specs start at $1,699.
That's right, Apple introduced a new full-size iPad alongside its iPad Mini.
It offers the same Retina display you'd expect, with an A6 processor twice the speed of the previous generation. It also boasts a 10-hour battery life.
The pricing is the same as the previous iPad, with 16 GB WiFi models starting at $499 and 4G LTE models starting at $629.
The new iMac is scary thin. It's only 5 millimeters thick.
It's available in 21.5' and 27' form factors.
The 21.5-inch offers a 2.6 GHz quad-core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It starts at $1,299.
The 27-inch offers a 2.9 GHz quad-core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It starts at $1,799.
There are now three distinct flavours of Mac Mini available, starting at $599:
- 2.5 GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB HDD.
- 2.3 GHz quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.
- 2.3 GHz quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 2 TB HDD.
iBooks users now have access to some improved features.
Instead of turning pages, you can scroll continuously through a book. You can share portions of content via Twitter or Facebook by selecting text. There's also improved iCloud support letting you pick up where you left off regardless of what device you're using to read something.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.