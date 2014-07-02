Here's Every State's Favourite Song About America

July is upon us (as is the U.S. men’s national team’s latest World Cup showdown). To celebrate America’s independence, Spotify’s Paul Lamere dug into his vast location-tagged song data pool to produce another “distinctive favourite” map showing every state’s uniquely preferred song about the U.S.

In absolute numbers, 46 of 50 states prefer Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.”. ” One often sees monolithic results when looking at a state’s most popular anything,” Spotify says. So to create the map, Lamere looked at that the people in a particular state tended to listen to the most on the Fourth of July, relative to the rest of the year.

Here are the results:

And here is the ranking of how much each state listened to their song on the 4th:

