Here's Every State's Favourite Band

The Echo Nest’s Paul Lamere has correlated listening data among music service users who put their zip code address in their profiles with the relative number of streams of a given artist.

The result: a map showing each which artist enjoys the most outsized support in each state.

Echo Nest declined to disclose its data sources but said it works with leading streaming music services including Clear Channel’s iHeartradio, Rdio, Rhapsody, and SiriusXM.

We saw this on Digital Music News.

His model also allows users to comparing two states’ favourites.

Here’s New York vs. California:

And California vs. New York:

