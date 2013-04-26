LIVE! Every Pick From The First Round Of The NFL Draft

Cork Gaines
Eric Fisher

With the first pick of this year’s NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Eric fisher from Central Michigan.

There was a bit of a mystery this year with the first pick as some wondered if the Chiefs would take Luke Joeckel from Alabama. Instead, Fisher becomes the first player from the Mid-American Conference to be the first pick of the NFL draft.

On the following pages, we’ll track each pick of the NFL draft and compare those selections to where some of the top draft experts predicted the player to be picked.

#1 T Eric Fisher (Central Michigan) - Kansas City Chiefs

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com): No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

Todd McShay (ESPN.com): No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Mayock (NFL.com): No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#3 Oakland Raiders

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#4 Philadelphia Eagles

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#5 Detroit Lions

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#6 Cleveland Browns

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#7 Arizona Cardinals

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#8 Buffalo Bills

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#9 New York Jets

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#10 Tennessee Titans

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#11 San Diego Chargers

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#12 Miami Dolphins

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#13 New York Jets (via Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#14 Carolina Panthers

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#15 New Orleans Saints

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#16 St. Louis Rams

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#17 Pittsburgh Steelers

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#18 Dallas Cowboys

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#19 New York Giants

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#20 Chicago Bears

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#21 Cincinnati Bengals

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#22 St. Louis Rams (via Washington Redskins)

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#23 Minnesota Vikings

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#24 Indianapolis Colts

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#25 Minnesota Vikings (via Seattle Seahawks)

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#26 Green Bay Packers

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#27 Houston Texans

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#28 Denver Broncos

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#29 New England Patriots

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#30 Atlanta Falcons

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#31 San Francisco 49ers

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

#32 Baltimore Ravens

Where the experts projected this player...

Mel Kiper (ESPN.com):

Todd McShay (ESPN.com):

Mike Mayock (NFL.com):

Now take a look back at the biggest busts in draft history

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Biggest NFL Draft Busts Ever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.