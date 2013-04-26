LIVE! Every Pick From The First Round Of The NFL Draft

With the first pick of this year’s NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Eric fisher from Central Michigan.



There was a bit of a mystery this year with the first pick as some wondered if the Chiefs would take Luke Joeckel from Alabama. Instead, Fisher becomes the first player from the Mid-American Conference to be the first pick of the NFL draft.

On the following pages, we’ll track each pick of the NFL draft and compare those selections to where some of the top draft experts predicted the player to be picked.

