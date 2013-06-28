Here's Every Pick From The First Round Of The NBA Draft

In a huge upset, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Anthony Bennett, a forward out of UNLV.



This year’s draft did not have a clear top pick although most experts had Nerlens Noel going to the Cavs with the top pick.

On the following pages, we’ll track each pick of the NBA draft and compare those selections to where some of the top draft experts predicted the player to be picked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.