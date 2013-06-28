Here's Every Pick From The First Round Of The NBA Draft

In a huge upset, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Anthony Bennett, a forward out of UNLV.
This year’s draft did not have a clear top pick although most experts had Nerlens Noel going to the Cavs with the top pick.
On the following pages, we’ll track each pick of the NBA draft and compare those selections to where some of the top draft experts predicted the player to be picked.
Where the experts projected this player...
Chad Ford (ESPN.com): no. 8 Detroit Pistons
Chris Mannix (SI.com): no. 7 Sacramento Kings
Matt Moore (CBSSports.com): no. 11 Philadelphia 76ers
Tyler Jamieson (Yahoo! Sports): no. 7 Sacramento Kings
Who the experts projected this team to draft...
Chad Ford (ESPN.com): Nerlens Noel, Kentucky
Chris Mannix (SI.com): Nerlens Noel, Kentucky
Matt Moore (CBSSports.com): Otto Porter, Georgetown
Tyler Jamieson (Yahoo! Sports): Alex Len, Maryland
Where the experts projected this player...
Chad Ford (ESPN.com): no. 2 Orlando Magic
Chris Mannix (SI.com): no. 5 Phoenix Suns
Matt Moore (CBSSports.com): no. 5 Phoenix Suns
Tyler Jamieson (Yahoo! Sports): no. 5 Phoenix Suns
Who the experts projected this team to draft...
Chad Ford (ESPN.com): Victor Oladipo, Indiana
Chris Mannix (SI.com): Ben McLemore, Kansas
Matt Moore (CBSSports.com): Ben McLemore, Kansas
Tyler Jamieson (Yahoo! Sports): Ben McLemore, Kansas
