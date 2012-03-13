Here's Every Blake Griffin Dunk From Last Night

Photo: AP

After running, and flying, to a 19-9 record, the Los Angeles Clippers have come back down to Earth having lost seven of their last 11 games including a 97-93 loss to Golden State last night.But while wins are now more rare in Lob City, Blake Griffin dunks are still as common as ever. And rather than try to pick the best dunk from the bunch, we’ll just show them all to you.



Check out all the high-flying power and acrobatics on the next few pages…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.