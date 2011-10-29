Here Is Elizabeth Warren's Volunteer Army Ready To Take On Wall Street

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign sent out this picture from their first volunteer organising event in Framingham, Mass. on Tuesday night.



Sen. Scott Brown (and Wall Street) should be shaking in their boots right about now.

Here’s the full email from the Warren campaign:

There’s something happening here in Massachusetts.

I see it as I travel across our state, meeting hard-working men and women who know that the deck has been stacked against them for far too long, people who just want a fair shake again — and want leaders in Washington who will fight for them.

Just take a look at this photo I took from the stage in Framingham Tuesday night — a packed house and tons of enthusiasm for our campaign’s first volunteer organising meeting:

This is what a real grassroots campaign looks like: A campaign not accountable to Wall Street and its armies of corporate lobbyists, but to working families in Framingham, in Springfield, across the Commonwealth, and around the country who know that we can — and must — do better.

The early days of this campaign have been so inspiring, and I’m glad that you’re a part of it. But we have so much work to do, so many powerful interests lining up against us, and we have to keep the momentum going.

Click here to share this inspiring photo with your friends on Facebook, or post it on Twitter. Show everyone you know the energy of our grassroots movement for the middle class — and invite them to join us.

Together, we can make sure that working families in Massachusetts and across America have a chance to get ahead again. But to do it, we need to keep our grassroots campaign growing strong over the weeks and months ahead.

Thank you for being a part of this,

Elizabeth

