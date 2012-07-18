Dr. Copper Himself Reveals His Complete Forecast For The Global Economy

Photo: Rio Tinto

Global mining behemoth Rio Tinto is one of the largest producers of copper in the world.Because copper demand is closely tied to global GDP growth, it’s no surprise that Rio Tinto would have a chief economist.



Here’s a presentation that Rio Tinto Chief Economist Vivek Tulpule recently gave in London.

It outlines the firm’s outlook on the global economy. It also breaks down its outlook for key industrial metals like copper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.