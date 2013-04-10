Here's Condoleezza Rice In Her Green Jacket At Augusta

Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice was one of the first two female members to join Augusta National Golf Club last October.



She has been down at the club all week long. On Sunday, she played a round with Phil Mickelson.

Yesterday, she had lunch and watched some practice rounds.

Here she is with two other members:

At lunch yesterday:

Talking to friends:

Cheers’ing:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.