Here's Condoleezza Rice In Her Green Jacket At Augusta

Tony Manfred

Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice was one of the first two female members to join Augusta National Golf Club last October.

She has been down at the club all week long. On Sunday, she played a round with Phil Mickelson.

Yesterday, she had lunch and watched some practice rounds.

Here she is with two other members:

condoleezza rice augusta golf course

At lunch yesterday:

condoleezza rice augusta speaking

Talking to friends:

condoleezza rice augusta talking

Cheers’ing:

condoleezza rice augusta drink

