Here's Chris Rock's Review Of President Obama

AP Chris Rock with then-Sen. Barack Obama at an event in New York City during the 2008 presidential campaign.

Comedian Chris Rock thinks President Barack Obama is more like Shaq than Michael Jordan.

Rock explained the comparison in a lengthy interview with New York Magazine published Monday where he offered an assessment of the president’s time in office.

“I’m trying to figure out the right analogy. Everybody wanted Michael Jordan, right? We got Shaq. That’s not a disappointment. You know what I mean? We got Charles Barkley,” said Rock. “It’s still a Hall of Fame career. The president should be graded on jobs and peace, and the other stuff is debatable. Do more people have jobs, and is there more peace? I guess there’s a little more peace. Not as much peace as we’d like, but I mean, that’s kind of the gig.”

Rock went on to compare Obama to a television executive. Whereas President George W. Bush “operated like a cable network” and “only served the people who voted for him,” Rock said Obama is “a network guy” and tried to “get everybody.

“I think he’s figured out, and maybe a little late, that there’s some people he’s never going to get,” Rock said.

When asked what Obama has done “wrong,” Rock said the president would potentially be viewed more positively if he let “the country flatline.”

“In sports, that’s what any new GM does. They make sure that the catastrophe is on the old management and then they clean up. They don’t try to save old management’s mistakes,” said Rock.

Rock also discussed what it’s like to meet Obama in person. He described the president as “kind of cool.”

“I always say, cooler than most politicians, not as cool as actual cool people,” Rock said. “He’s not cool like Jay Z’s cool. He’s not Eddie Murphy. But in a world of politicians …”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.