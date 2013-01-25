Here's Billboard's Brand New Logo

As a part of its redesign, Billboard just revealed its new logo.



While the change isn’t too drastic, the chart-happy publication followed a recent logo trend and decided to write its name entirely in lower case letters.

Arby’s, JCP (formerly known as JCPenney), Lifetime, and Weight Watchers all adopted this tactic in 2012.

Michael Beirut of Pentagram led the redesign.

According to Beirut, the team had to tread lightly because “Billboard has a more central role in pop culture than any mere trade magazine. It’s an American icon, like the Coke Bottle.”

The company’s website explains:

“Since 1966, the magazine’s familiar masthead identity has featured lettering with strong circular forms that suggested records (and later CDs) and kicky “mod” colours. As part of the refresh the logo has been completely redrawn to emphasise the basic geometry of the name, creating a typeface that echoes the circles of the original and still looks “pop.” The designers have set the name entirely in lowercase, tightened the spacing and, perhaps most importantly, removed the colours from the circles. This makes the print version look immediately more grown-up and serious, and a lot easier to design with full-bleed colour photographs.”

While the colours will appear on the website, on the magazine, the lowercase font will just be in black and white.

