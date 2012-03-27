Here's Belvedere Vodka's Apology For Publishing That Gross Rape Ad

Photo: Belvedere ad

Belvedere president Charles Gibb apologized on Facebook over the weekend for publishing an ad on Twitter that made fun of sexual assault. The ad (at right) showed a woman struggling to get away from a man with the headline, “Unlike some people Belvedere always goes down smoothly.”The ad was online for just minutes before it was withdrawn. Gibb also said the company made a donation to RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organisation.



By Monday, the apology had gotten 692 Likes and 298 comments. Of the comments, many were from people indicating they didn’t think the apology put things right.

Here’s the full text of the apology:

My name is Charles Gibb and I am the President of Belvedere Vodka. I would like to personally apologise for the offensive post that recently appeared on our Facebook page.

It should never have happened. I am currently investigating the matter to determine how this happened and to be sure it never does so again. The content is contrary to our values and we deeply regret this lapse.

As an expression of our regret over this matter we have made a donation to RAINN (America’s largest anti-sexual violence organisation. www.rainn.org

