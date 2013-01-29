Watch Axe's Shark Fighting, Astronaut-Filled Super Bowl Ad [VIDEO]

It looks like there aren’t going to be a whole lot of Super Bowl ad surprises come game day.



Axe, a first timer to the big game’s commercial breaks, has released its 30-second spot, called “Lifeguard.”

The BBH London-created spot is complete with shark fights, girls in bikinis, and an astronaut. The premise is that even after a beautiful woman in a barely there swimsuit is rescued by a lifeguard, she’ll ditch him in a second for a geeky astronaut (presumably wearing the new Axe Apollo scent … although he never spritzes in the ad).

This is all a part of Axe’s new campaign to send 22 everyday Joes into outer space. (But really.)

Watch the Super Bowl ad below and let us know what you think:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

