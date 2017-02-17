Here's Australia's new $10 note

Image: RBA

The design of Australia’s new $10 banknote has been revealed.

“The $10 banknote celebrates two famous Australian writers, Dame Mary Gilmore and AB ‘Banjo’ Paterson,” says Reserve Bank of Australia governor, Philip Lowe

“Their work is recognised in several design elements on the banknote, including images of a pen nib in two of the clear windows and excerpts of their poetry in microprint.”

The note goes into circulation from September 2017.

New security features have been incorporated in the $10 banknote to help keep them secure from counterfeiting.

These features are similar to those in the $5 banknote issued last year, such as the top-to-bottom clear window and the patch with a rolling colour effect.

Each banknote in the new series will feature a different species of native Australian wattle and bird. The $10 banknote features the Bramble Wattle (Acacia victoriae) and the Sulphur-crested Cockatoo (Cacatua galerita).

Here’s the reverse side of the $10 note:

Image: RBA

